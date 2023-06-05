Tom Renz | Renz Warriors Unite (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No one can argue that Trump isn't a fighter, he's been fighting since day one, and that's what has made him one of the greatest presidents of all time. However, he has to get right on the vaccines. We know he was lied to, Debra Birx admitted it and said it was her job to lie to him. We have the documnets to prove everything I'm saying. We also know the vaccines are dangerous and need to be pulled off the market immediately. Our country needs another Trump presidency desperately and I fear if he doesn't speak to his base on this issue it will cost him. #Trump2024 #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth #DiedSuddenly #Vaccines #DeathJab
