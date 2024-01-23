The John Moore Show | 1.23.24 | Hour 2

John has Steven Ben-Nun, Mia and Rich Finnegan to discuss LifeWave X39 patches for the first hour…Tuesday Round Table with Steven Ben-Nun for second hour…Cindy Smith for second and third hour…Dave joins for last 50 minutes of third hour. Prepper Tip: Get your gas masks and body armor now, while you can.
