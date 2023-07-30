Live Chat with Paul; -147- UFO news and viral and alleged UFO videos Catch-Up PART 2 skinwalker moonof 2

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Kites that look like UFOs.. Balloons that look like saucers + NASA faked with wires breakdown the truth! + Skinwalker wormhole explained and more! Part2! [00:02:00] (1c) Paul first answers side chats and post up todays titles and links [00:06:50] (2) Main Topic Begins - Resume and Re-Cap the NASA Moon Landings faked claims of stage lights and wires and more! [00:32:42] (2b) Finally the Stage Light reflection analyzed [00:44:32] (3c) Who the hell is the WF Why Files and how did he get 2.5m followers debunking? fantasy stories in UFO and Space? cos its part of what I do so he must of done some shilling stories he didnt debunk? gullibles in this field hate debunkers as its buzz kill! [00:52:00] (2d) Space rock made in a lab? [01:03:42] (3) Skinwalker Ranch Worm Hole claim from Travis is Laughable so lets look at the claims and data properly from Drone Lidar! [01:26:00] (4) Break Down of the latest Hearings and the problems with it... was it the best hearing yet? did it provide evidence or new stuff? watch and find out! [01:51:00] (4b) Wheres the hard questions like the 1933 claims and if he was groomed by Knapp and Corbell and Zondo! [02:05:00] (4c) Paul is sided tracked to talk about Chris Bledsoe being debunked he didnt pass lie detector test MUFON did on his first sighting. Paul looks at the FOX news promoting him SIGH! and thinks may the lights are planes in hold patterns and wonders if they 100km distance from a airport? UFOs over Earth series Episode 1 [02:26:40] (5) Brandon Fugal calls debunkers PiGs demanding Data.. or is it cos we are exposing his misleading non-Science show? [02:30:00] (6) GUFONI PMSL clip about his great UFO footage (like the SecCam images and laser pointer ORB) [02:41:00] (7) Science Update - Our Sun is unique in the UNIVERSAL WTH [02:51:36] (8) At the Earths Core - Proof Nuclear Boring Machines were made in the 1970 and now a new plasma boring drill could be use to make underground tunnels and bases! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.