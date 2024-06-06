Mission First Tactical Achro "gray man" 22L Backpack - Minuteman Review

Keystone Overlander Page

Mission First Tactical Achro “without color” or gray man 22L Backpack

Features an ambi access CCW pocket and the velcro MFT Multi-Mount Platform

My P17 fits with room to spare

I’m not a fan of off-body firearm carry, so I secured a Pioneer Woman paring knife. Perhaps I should include a spoon and fork, too.

The subdued company logo is discreetly positioned above the exterior storage pocket where I organize my family ParaQuito insect repellent…you’re more likely to be killed by a mosquito than a Grizzly.

Only opens diagonally, I wish it folded out full like the 30L model.

I use the soft eyeglass pocket to carry two “camera” phones.

The carry handle is sturdy and the sweat chimney helps keep you cool

Sturdy padded shoulder harness with adjustable sternum strap.

The 2.4 pound pack is a good match for mountain bikers and day hikers.

Ambi water bottle pouches can hold up to 32 ounce containers

Padded compartment accommodates my inadequate, but long lived, 13” Lenovo Thinkpad. But I wish the compartment kept the notebook off the bottom.

I made use of the laser cut molle to install a holster and secure a barrel condom to carry the Keystone Overlander. Rugged enough to handle bumpy mountain bike trails with grace.

Not quite tall enough to comfortably accommodate our 19 ½” 10/22 takedown build, but I believe the 30L version would be tall enough.