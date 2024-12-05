2024-12-05 VOTE FOR NOBODY. NOBODY CARES! DEREGISTER FROM THE VOTERS' ROLL.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greetings. The admins will be hosting a livestream this Friday (6th) at 8:15PM SAST on Telegram to help members of Counteract - Exit the Matrix Level 1 group who may be experiencing challenges with deregistering from the voters' roll or who are still undecided about taking action in this regard. If you would like to join the group and attend the livestream click on this link https://chat.whatsapp.com/HLQOX8aR9tF07MF9pRA6tn The link to join the livestream will be posted on Friday evening at 7:30 SAST. Thank you.