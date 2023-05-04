ZACH VORHIES - THE RED LINE HAS BEEN CROSSED A.I. IS BASICALLY A MECHANICAL GOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new technology is soon to come out in your world
My adversary through it will take control of families and of all those who use it, privacy will be lost and the spirit of evil that is inside this technology, will make many become lost. Be prepared
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/a-new-technology-is-soon-to-come-out-in-your-world/
---------------
‘Godfather of AI’ Warns Of Difficulty in Stopping ‘Bad Actors’ From Exploiting It
https://www.tldm.org/news57/godfather-of-ai-warns-of-difficulty-in-stopping-bad-actors-from-exploiting-it./