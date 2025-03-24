RT News - March 24 2025 2PM GMT

March 24, 2025

A reboot of the Black Sea Grain deal is on the table - as the Russian and American delegations sit down for talks in Saudi Arabia - going on for nearly seven hours now - following a separate US meeting with Ukrainian envoys. But Kiev sabotages the peace initiative designed to safeguard energy facilities by attacking an oil pumping station on Russia’s south with drones. An Israeli air strike on a Southern Gaza hospital leaves five dead, as the IDF claims a 'key Hamas militant' was the main target. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society tells RT that many of the wounded have no chance at survival as Israel blocks medical workers' access. Washington gives Hamas the green light to be politically active for the first time as long as the group disarms completely. Israel still wants to see the movement eradicated.









