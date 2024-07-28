Putin Greets Participants of the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg

Photo image used from naval parade in honor of Navy Day. Pictured by RIA Novosti correspondents are St. Petersburg, Vladivostok and Kaliningrad.

Chinese sailors chant in response, “ Hello President! Hello friendship between China and Russia!”

