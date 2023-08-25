FEMA CDC coffins Madison, GA August 30, 2009 - 13 years ago

Here are a massive amount of plastic FEMA coffins in Madison, Georgia . They have been on YouTube before but I wanted to see them for myself and see if they were still there on Aug. 30, 2009. I'm glad that I no longer have to worry about expensive burial and funeral costs. I can fit in one of those plastic boxes along with a few other stiffs care of the US taxpayers.





