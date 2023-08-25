FEMA CDC coffins Madison, GA August 30, 2009 - 13 years ago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here are a massive amount of plastic FEMA coffins in Madison, Georgia . They have been on YouTube before but I wanted to see them for myself and see if they were still there on Aug. 30, 2009. I'm glad that I no longer have to worry about expensive burial and funeral costs. I can fit in one of those plastic boxes along with a few other stiffs care of the US taxpayers.
Shared from and subscribe to:
manoftruth46
https://www.youtube.com/@manoftruth46/videos