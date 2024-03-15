BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Texas Wildfires & Directed Energy Weapons
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
03/15/2024

The United Nations Agenda 21& Vision 2045 includes Globalist plans to herd humanity off of rural lands into '15 Minute Cities

Be it Ultra High Tech Directed Energy Weapons, or just old fashioned arsonists, the world has witnessed 'Wildfires' on such a devastating scale that Texas Governor Greg Abbott admits that he has never seen before as trees and brush remained intact, while nearby structures and metallic vehicles have been incinerated into molten metal. 

UN-Less these buildings or cars have what Biden has described as "the right roofs" in recent Unscripted Comments on hot mic's.

"But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come" 

2nd Timothy 3:1


