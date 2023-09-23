The Looming Government Shutdown: Matt Gaetz & Ric Grenell on Newsmax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Matt Gaetz & Ric Grenell on Newsmax: Matt Gaetz says they are trying to do work to correct the failures of Kevin McCarthy who he says he's quite literally punting and sending people home early, while they need to continue to work on the issues.