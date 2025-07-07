Lots of words to say the EU under Ursula is basically fascist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
That’s a lot of words to say the EU under Ursula is basically fascist.
Ursula von der Leyen appeared before the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday ahead of a rare confidence vote — the first of its kind for a Commission president since 2014.
For the first time, she offered a partial defense over the growing “Pfizergate” scandal, where she’s accused of striking secret vaccine deals via private text messages.
Instead of transparency, she resorted to name-calling — dismissing her critics as “conspiracy theorists,” “antivaxers,” and “Putin apologists.”
The vote is set for Thursday.
