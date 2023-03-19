Leaked documents show Pfizer CAUGHT doing the UNTHINKABLE with vaccine production | Redacted News





Pfizer is trying to sell the EU Covid vaccines that it never makes or ships. That sounds like a crap deal. How did that come about? Oh right, Ursula von der Leyen's texts message inside deal. The terms of that deal will get extended unless something is done about it and many EU states are pushing back so that something can be done about it.

