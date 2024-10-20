🚨🚨 Catherine Austin: 🚨"Voting for Trump, it's like voting for Stalin.🚨 Trump Gave $18 Billion to the Department of Defense to Engineer a Mass Atrocity via Operation Warp Speed🚨🚨

209 views • 7 months ago

"You can't come back from mass atrocity."

"Voting for Trump, it's like voting for Stalin."

Catherine Austin: Trump Gave $18 Billion to the Department of Defense to Engineer a Mass Atrocity via Operation Warp Speed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.