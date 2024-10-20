🚨🚨 Catherine Austin: 🚨"Voting for Trump, it's like voting for Stalin.🚨 Trump Gave $18 Billion to the Department of Defense to Engineer a Mass Atrocity via Operation Warp Speed🚨🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catherine Austin: Trump Gave $18 Billion to the Department of Defense to Engineer a Mass Atrocity via Operation Warp Speed
"Voting for Trump, it's like voting for Stalin."
"You can't come back from mass atrocity."
➡️ Watch Full Interview
https://rumble.com/v5gci51--exclusive-with-catherine-austin-fitts-liberty-warriors-must-shift-politics.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp