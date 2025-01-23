© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Noticing: A Timeline 2022-2024 | ₱₳₮Ɽł₵₭ ₴ł₲ⱧØ₱
Timestamp Headline:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:27 - DeathCon 3
00:16:49 - Ban The ADL
00:22:50 - October 7, 2023 Al-Aqsa Flood
00:32:53 - Gaza Genocide
00:52:32 - Aftermath
01:09:56 - In Their Own Words
01:47:18 - Donald Trump
02:30:08 - Usury
02:40:12 - Ad0lf H1tler Speaks