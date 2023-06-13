Burny Hill - 'Come Away With Me' - Norah Jones Cover with lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burny Hill - 'Come Away With Me' - Norah Jones - Lyrics:
---
Come away with me in the night
Come away with me
And I will write you a song ...
Come away with me on a bus
Come away where they can't tempt us with their lies ...
And I want to walk with you
On a cloudy day
In fields where the yellow grass grows knee-high
So won't you try to come ...
Come away with me and we'll kiss
On a mountaintop
Come away with me
And I'll never stop loving you ...
And I want to wake up with the rain
Falling on a tin roof
While I'm safe there in your arms
So all I ask is for you
To come away with me in the night
Come away with me
--
Burny Hill - 'Come Away With Me' - Norah Jones Cover 14-06-2023
-