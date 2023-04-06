Cannabis Media Challenges

The cannabis industry is still facing unique challenges when it comes to advertising and media coverage. With the industry being federally illegal, many mainstream media outlets are hesitant to cover cannabis-related news or feature cannabis businesses. This has led to a rise in cannabis-specific media outlets, but even they face challenges such as limited access to advertising channels and the constant threat of censorship on social media platforms. In this podcast, we explore the challenges facing cannabis media and how industry leaders are finding creative solutions to navigate these obstacles.





The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.





This week we discuss: Media





Guest:

Kerri Accardi, Founder & CEO 420 Media

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kerriaccardi/





Hosts:

*Doug Miller, Maja Essentials Adult Wellness Cafe

*Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





Episode 1,131 The #TalkingHedge...