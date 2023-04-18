© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former DNI Ratcliffe: Fauci Lied to Congress!
John Ratcliffe: "Some of Dr Fauci's testimony is inconsistent with some of the intelligence that we have that remains classified as well as inconsistent with some information that is publicly available."
https://rumble.com/v2j1ijk-former-dni-ratcliffe-fauci-lied-to-congress.html