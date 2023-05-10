ZEROTIME Aussie Court Claims A Human is Their PROPERTY!

Maria Zeee Zerotime





This week we bring you a shocking story of an Australian court that has claimed that a human being is their property, with persecuted guest Aron Leyshon being the subject of this alleged "ownership".





We also discuss Australia's broad new eSafety "powers" and their potential consequences.





Anybody looking to attend or support Aron at his court date as stipulated in this video, as always, is encouraged to be peaceful and respectful to the court, your surroundings, and all involved.





ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.





