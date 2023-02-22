United Nations is controlled by billionaires to benefit themselves, says U.N. Whistleblower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The world oligarch system
(billionaires)… [ are the ones who want to control everything ].” “The
United Nations (UN) is the platform for the oligarch system
(billionaires) to control [the world].” “The oligarchs (billionaires)
are the ones who gather once a year in Davos, the members of the World
Economic Forum (WEF).” “The United Nations (UN) is now indistinguishable
from the World Economic Forum (WEF), or Davos… because it is being
controlled by the same ideas and same oligarchs.” “Pretty much all
of the NGO’s (Non-Government Organizations) [ have been taken over by
the oligarchs (billionaires) to benefit themselves ].”
Calin Georgescu tells Reiner Fuellmich. This is from the 40-minute video titled "Secrets of the United Nations" which is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v27ggd7-secrets-of-the-united-nations-what-everyone-should-know.html
Some of the biggest NGO’s include:
UNICEF
World Health Organization
Red Cross
World Bank
Greenpeace
World Wildlife Fund
Source : Larry Hoobbs, Fat News