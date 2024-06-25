As a result of the negotiation process, 90 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity have been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime.



In return, 90 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were handed over.

The freed servicemen will be transported by aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Air Force to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defence Ministry. All those released are being provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

During the return of the Russian servicemen from captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation.

Welcome back to the Motherland!





@worldpravda