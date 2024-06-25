A Third of the Earth Destroyed Ushering in the Antichrist's Reign ... But God!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniel and Revelation dovetail in their prophesies for the "end of the age." Volcanoes, earthquakes, meteors, and a global Satanic governance under the Antichrist and his system are predicted in Scripture. But God has a greater plan: Salvation through Jesus Christ who died to take the penalty for our sins and provide us citizenship in His forever Kingdom. There is One Way to Heaven - through trusting in Jesus Christ as Savior and LORD as sons and daughters of the Most High. Whose plan will you choose?