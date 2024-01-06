Bret Weinstein Exposes the World Health Organization’s Dark Agenda 

Tucker Carlson and Bret Weinstein discuss Big Pharma and the World Health Organization's dark agenda.
Tucker: "What do you think we will see in terms of death toll ??
Bret: "The numbers are staggering... new material from New Zealand is jaw dropping"
He went on to say... 1 in 800 rate of serious adverse health, per shot, that suggests an very high mortality risk. Over the long term, we have seen a range of pathologies that have had crippling affects.
He has seen a credible estimate of 17 million deaths from the Covid vax.
This is the number the research team came up with...
see video:
New Study reveals a staggering 17 MILLION Deaths After Covid Jab Rollout
https://rumble.com/v44a9q6-new-study-reveals-a-staggering-17-million-deaths-after-covid-jab-rollout.html
