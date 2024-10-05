© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Step by Step Playbook Laid out for the Communist/Technocrat US Takedown w/ Trevor Louden
147 views • 7 months ago
Beneath Sheep’s Clothing: Watch the important movie exposing the communist tactics to overthrow America: https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie/Show more
Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com
Nano Soma: Try the Amazing Nano Soma line of products and receive a 10% discount at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah
Miles Franklin: Get the special price list by telling them "Sarah Sent me" - you will learn how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - get the best service and prices in the country.
Trevor Louden returns to the program to discuss the play by play operation to take down the United States by the communists (and the technocrats). They intend to rebuild the ashes into their Utopian communist delusion. He shares how you can see the parallels in ongoing actions all around us. Its important to see the playbook, otherwise you are ignorant to their tactics. He also shares his new book, "STEALTH: Kamala Harris’s Communist Roots" which you can buy at https://www.trevorloudon.com/shop/#book and we discuss the new movie " Beneath Sheep's Clothing" where he plays a prominent role exposing the communist agenda here in America. You can watch the film yourself at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie/
