BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Saving US by Restoring Biblical Worldview: Dan Smithwick of Nehemiah Institute
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 11/01/2023

The worldview of Americans has rapidly been transformed away from a biblical lens toward a secular-humanist or even socialist worldview and this is true even in the church, according to Dan Smithwick of the Nehemiah Institute. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Smithwick describes the results of his PEERS test measuring worldview—a test looking at people's views on politics, the economy, society, and more. What he found is that the biblical worldview is in rapid decline, even among children in Christian schools. Smithwick also provides insight on why and how this trend must be reversed if America and Christian civilization are going to be saved.

Keywords
biblealex newmanworldviewthe new americanconversations that matter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy