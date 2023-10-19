The Jealousy of God | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is God Jealous over us? Exodus 34:14 says, ”You must worship no other gods, for the Lord, whose very name is Jealous is a God who is jealous about His relationship with you”. You must understand that God’s Jealousy is not negative as humans perceive – God’s Jealousy can be described as similar to a powerful and merciful King who takes a prostitute out of a life of shame, forgives her, marries her, does not give her the chores of a slave, but the privileges of a wife and that of being a queen. In the same way we all needed to be rescued from a life without the Lord – now rescued, forgiven, accepted, adopted, and brought into the body of Christ. Listen, Thank God, He was Jealous over us, with a jealousy that forgave, saved and adopted us into His Family. Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.