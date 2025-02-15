Raised Garden Bed Redo + Tasty Treats 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It was a busy and back-breaking week sifting garden soil and relocating it down to the lower garden. But it's well worth the pain! 😝 I rewarded myself with some tasty treat: Korean-style boiled eggs, and a delicious lamb rice pilaf. 🤤 I was surprised this week to find two pineapple fruits sprouting! It’s been a long wait.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll