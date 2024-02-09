WOULD WE BE THE LAST TO FIND OUT AMERICA DOESNT EXIST ANYMORE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1. Dissolved Borders
2. Destruction of currency
3. Constitution no longer recognized
4. Politicians no longer sworn in (to serve in what country)
5. Rampant propoganda
6. Asset re-allocation
7. Dissolution of state power (matter of course)
8. Elections would become just a custom, at best
Have you seen any of these happen here? I mean, my gosh, if someone did, it'd make it look as tho we re the only ones who think the USA is still a country