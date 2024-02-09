BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WOULD WE BE THE LAST TO FIND OUT AMERICA DOESNT EXIST ANYMORE?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
254 views • 02/09/2024

1. Dissolved Borders

2. Destruction of currency

3. Constitution no longer recognized

4. Politicians no longer sworn in (to serve in what country)

5. Rampant propoganda

6. Asset re-allocation

7. Dissolution of state power (matter of course)

8. Elections would become just a custom, at best

Have you seen any of these happen here? I mean, my gosh, if someone did, it'd make it look as tho we re the only ones who think the USA is still a country




usasurviveprepare
