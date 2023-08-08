X22 REPORT Ep. 3133a - The Economic Trap Has Been Set, The People Are About To See The Economic Truth

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3133a - August 7, 2023

The Economic Trap Has Been Set, The People Are About To See The Economic Truth

The green new deal is not working on the people, the people are finding out that it will not benefit them. The Biden admin is now becoming desperate they are blaming fuel prices on the heat. Trump setup the [CB]/[WEF], the tax cuts will expire and Biden the rest will be exposed, the economic truth is coming.







