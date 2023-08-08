X22 REPORT Ep. 3133a - The Economic Trap Has Been Set, The People Are About To See The Economic Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3133a - August 7, 2023
The Economic Trap Has Been Set, The People Are About To See The Economic Truth
The green new deal is not working on the people, the people are finding out that it will not benefit them. The Biden admin is now becoming desperate they are blaming fuel prices on the heat. Trump setup the [CB]/[WEF], the tax cuts will expire and Biden the rest will be exposed, the economic truth is coming.
