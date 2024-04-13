Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 April 2024 (part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos of the Saturday rally in the city. Part 2 will be delayed to the next day. This video covers the action from Parliament House down into Bourke Street Mall speeches and some action after that. We keep up the pressure. We keep up the truth. The dam is starting to break. We help to wake up some which is always a good thing.