Deception in Ancient Thyatira Church (Rev 2) Mirrors Today's Church - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-07-07: Hold On Until Jesus Comes " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD explains why the profound prophetic parallels between the Thyatira church and the last days church can be an encouragement to believers to just hold on until Jesus comes.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

PROPHETIC PARALLELS – PROPHETIC APPLICATION

.

THYATIRA CHURCH: Pressure to join trade guilds leading to literal/spiritual adultery

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Pressure to comply/follow the world, leading to spiritual adultery

.

THYATIRA CHURCH: Pressure to offer sacrifices to pagan gods to keep one’s job

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Pressure to sacrifice for climate change/Covid to keep one’s job

.

THYATIRA CHURCH: Self-proclaimed false prophetesses misleading the Christians

LAST DAYS CHURCH: False prophets, pastors and leaders misleading many Christians

.

THYATIRA CHURCH: Churches tolerating a Jezebel teaching, not sound teaching

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Churches tolerating, teaching; even promoting false-teachings

.

THYATIRA CHURCH: Christians being deceived by this “Jezebel” spirit to their peril

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Christians being deceived by the Climate/Covid lie to their peril

.

THYATIRA CHURCH: Christians suffering on a sick-bed, some ending in their death

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Christians suffering illness from injections some ending in death

.

THYATIRA CHURCH: Those who don’t buy the satanic Jezebel lie being burdened

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Those of us though burdened and pressured don’t buy the lie

.

THYATIRA CHURCH: They’re encouraged to just hold on until Jesus comes

LAST DAYS CHURCH: We’re encouraged to just hold on until Jesus comes raptures us

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!