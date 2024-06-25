A U.S. Drone appears to have provided target coordinates for Ukraine Strike on Russian Civilians at a Beach. Three people were killed and 100 injured. To Russia, this appears to have been an act of war by the United States against Russian Civilians, and therefor, Russia sees the United States as a “Party to the Ukraine Conflict”.





