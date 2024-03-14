Portugal just SHOCKED the world and is FINALLY WAKING UP! | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Portugal just SHOCKED the world and is FINALLY WAKING UP! | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris. "The country of Portugal has now joined the growing list of countries that are throwing out socialist leaders and embracing conservative right-nationalism.
In an election this weekend, Portugal chose “center-right” leaders from the Democratic Alliance and more members of the Chega party won seats than ever before. So what does this mean?
Joining us to discuss is Alexandre Guerrero, a Portuguese citizen and political scientist.