Life on the Ceres Colony

With Tony Rodrigues, SSP Survivor & Whistleblower, Author, Ceres Colony Cavalier, A Memoir

https://www.tonyrodrigues.com/

Every day, it seems another conspiracy theory turns into fact. How deep does the Rabbit Hole really go? Cigarettes are gone, fluoridated water's next, and now the truth is coming out on President Kennedy’s coup, 9-11 as an inside job, NASA's fake moon landing, and the global elite's active culling of the population.

Speaking of NASA, Mark Gober, the guest on Freedom Hub's other show this week and author of the Upside Down series, turns virtually every facet of our foundational teachings and beliefs – from medical science to cosmology -- on its head. Is the Earth even a spinning space ball, he posits? While that sounds like a silly question, Mark, an award-winning science writer, presented on a previous show how lacking NASA seems with its scientific claims. Is that the bottom of our rabbit hole? No, it goes deeper. Much deeper.

Tony Rodrigues claims to have been coerced as a 10-year-old child to do a 20-year tour with the SSP, or Secret Space Program, with the promise that his parents would never know he was gone. “You will be back home before dinner,” the mysterious elders promised the boy. Apparently, as detailed in his book "Ceres Colony Cavalier," that is exactly what happened.

Because the SSP and secret factions of the globalist Deep State have (allegedly) mastered things like time travel, cloning, and even consciousness transference, they were able to return Tony’s consciousness back to his 10-year-old body. And while it seemed like no time had passed, Tony had spent 20 years in the program… eventually working as an engineer on Ceres, one of Mars’ moons, having a love interest, and engaging in battles against extraterrestrials.

It would be easy to dismiss Rodrigues' story as the work of an overactive imagination… had not dozens of other whistleblowers come forward with similar tales. Additionally, Tony was able to provide hard evidence showing that what he experienced, including people he met, was real. At least while he was on Earth.

Tony’s story, along with those of many others, shows us some of the darkest aspects of this nefarious, Earth-wide Cabal that has been revealing itself more and more. Yet at the same time, it also showcases the best of what we humans are capable of - with our amazing resiliency and our huge hearts.