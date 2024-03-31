NATO Flew Into An Uncontrollable PANIC: Russian Army Coming For Odessa and Kharkiv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
All these missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have had a very negative impact on the combat capability of the Ukrainian army. According to insiders, due to emergency shutdowns of electricity, delays in the supply of weapons and food for the Ukrainian army began to be observed along the entire line of combat contact..................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/