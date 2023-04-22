Firefighter training

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The training of a firefighter to pass through a reduced space in a situation of unbreathable atmosphere. This exercise consists of methodically passing between the rungs of a ladder with your equipment. A technique also used in caving.
https://www.koreus.com/video/entrainement-pompier-echelle.html