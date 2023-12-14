Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Alien Presence: CIA Contractor Battelle Back-Engineers Alien Technology, 2023 Intelligence Authorization Act Reveals
channel image
APOCRA
16 Subscribers
13 views
Published 2 months ago

The U.S. Comptroller General has required the intelligence community to divulge it's UFO secrets, including all alien technology that has been funneled to our National Laboratories. CIA contactor Battelle, who "manages" eight National Laboratories, is exposed by Anthony Bragglia and yours truly.

For complete references see my Substack.

John’s Substack https://johnbphillips.substack.com/

John’s Book Electromagnetic Revolution https://amzn.to/3sIF8UQ


Keywords
healthgovernmentufos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket