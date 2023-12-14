Alien Presence: CIA Contractor Battelle Back-Engineers Alien Technology, 2023 Intelligence Authorization Act Reveals

The U.S. Comptroller General has required the intelligence community to divulge it's UFO secrets, including all alien technology that has been funneled to our National Laboratories. CIA contactor Battelle, who "manages" eight National Laboratories, is exposed by Anthony Bragglia and yours truly.
For complete references see my Substack.
John’s Substack https://johnbphillips.substack.com/
John’s Book Electromagnetic Revolution https://amzn.to/3sIF8UQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.