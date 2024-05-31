© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ 🇰🇵 Kim Jong-un demonstrated the country's readiness to respond with a preemptive strike on South Korea
The 3rd battalion of the 331st Red Banner Artillery Regiment of the DPRK armed forces conducted firing on Thursday.
Firing was carried out from 600-mm KN-25 multiple launch rocket systems.
At the same time, 18 missiles were launched and hit targets on the island.
The firing range was 365 km.