Trump Warned His Life Is In Danger by Russia’s ‘Merchant of Death’
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
116 views • 04/14/2023

Former President Donald Trump has received a dire warning and a strange offer this week.

According to Newsweek, Russia’s “merchant of death” extended an offer of asylum to Trump, stating that he believes the former President’s life is at risk if he stays in the United States.

During an interview on a Russian state TV channel, Viktor Bout, an infamous international arms dealer portrayed by Nicolas Cage in the 2005 film “Lord of War,” told a reporter that he had sent a telegram to Trump cautioning him about a looming danger to his life and advising him to seek refuge in Russia for his safety.

According to Bout, the threat to Trump’s life does not stem from an assassin or an unknown conspiracy. Rather, it is from the former President’s own government


https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer/status/1646674628335611910?s=20 

arrestwarningindictmentpresident donald j trumpmerchant of death
