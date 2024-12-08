Situation in the city of Jableh, near the Russian Khmeimim airbase.

The situation in the city is calm, with supporters of the Syrian "armed opposition" celebrating the change of power in the streets.

The situation at the Russian Aerospace Forces base is also calm, with reinforced patrols and duty shifts on standby.

Employees of the Russian Embassy remain in Damascus, the diplomatic mission reports.

Adding:

ABOUT KHMEIMIM ‼️

Questions arise as to how long a base like Khmeimim can exist under conditions of cooperation with “respected” (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/197734) Turkish partners.

There is an opinion that it will not last long.

1) Loss of a transit point for our supplies to Africa

2) Loss of a naval base in a region dominated by NATO countries

3) Loss of the ability to kill radicals (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/197613) from Central Asia outside the territory of the Russian Federation

It is a great shame for those hundreds of our men from the Wagner PMC, the Special Operations Forces, the Aerospace Forces and the Russian Ministry of Defense who gave their lives for the Syrian war.

It was they, and not the "brave" Syrians, who saved Assad's SAR from destruction in 2015-20.

‼️ However, there are also advantages if the bases are abandoned:

1) The group's supplies cost Russia at least $3 million a day. (estimated)

That's 1500 Mavics per day.

2) Troops are needed for the final battle in 2025 for Ukraine

3) Stop helping strangers when our own are in need

Adding:

The "armed opposition" in Syria aims to form a government that includes all segments of the population, a source close to the opposition leadership told RIA Novosti.

The source also stated that the armed opposition has pledged not to attack embassies and diplomatic missions in Damascus.

Additionally, according to the source, the armed opposition has established communication channels with the Russian side.