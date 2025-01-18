How to Spot a NARCISSIST!

Friday Night Live 17 January 2025





In this episode, I analyze strategic financial discussions around potential Bitcoin investments, emphasizing caution when engaging with traditional board members. I also address recognizing narcissism in personal relationships, urging listeners to establish boundaries and self-awareness.





The conversation shifts to the dynamics of praise, warning against excessive admiration that may conceal ulterior motives. We explore anxiety-driven productivity and the importance of authentic motivation to prevent burnout. Finally, I highlight emotional intelligence in romantic partnerships, encouraging self-protection and mindful decision-making to foster genuine fulfillment.





