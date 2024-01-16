Debbie Downer Fisher Wonders - Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Jokes

Yo Debbie Downer Fisher is so old and clueless she wonders what we would do if we can't find the anti-white racists traitor geney if we had a terrorists attack. But, everyday, our homeland is being invaded by jihad terrorists who are planning terror attacks on the homeland and ALL the stupid worthless traitor geneys are letting it happen anyway.

https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?sd=pf

#debfischer #debbiedowner #debbiefischer #nebraska #congress #secretary #LloydAustin #defense #cornhuskers #huskers #gobigred #gbr #yomama #yomammajokes #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke