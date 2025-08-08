BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - The Way of Ayurvedic Herbs: The Most Complete Guide to Natural Healing by Karta Purkh Singh Khalsa and Michael Tierra
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
1 month ago

"The Way of Ayurvedic Herbs: The Most Complete Guide to Natural Healing" by Karta Purkh Singh Khalsa and Michael Tierra delves into the profound wisdom of Ayurveda, the ancient holistic healing system from India that emphasizes the interconnectedness of body, mind and spirit. The book explores the foundational concept of the three doshas – Vata, Pitta and Kapha – which are the body's fundamental energies that determine an individual's unique constitution or prakruti. Understanding one's dosha type is crucial for making informed choices about diet, lifestyle and herbal remedies to achieve balance and promote long-term health. The authors highlight the benefits of various Ayurvedic herbs, such as ashwagandha for stress reduction, arjuna for heart health, dandelion for liver detoxification and gokshura for urogenital support. Additionally, the book emphasizes the importance of detoxification through practices like panchakarma and offers practical lifestyle recommendations, including personalized dietary guidelines and daily routines incorporating yoga, meditation and self-massage. Ultimately, the book serves as a comprehensive guide to embracing Ayurveda as a personalized journey towards optimal well-being, requiring dedication and self-care.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

