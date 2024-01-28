Google’s Billion Dollar Gamble Project RED Revealed!

Two Bit da Vinci
Jan 27, 2024
Google has a goal to be Net Zero, and produce all their own energy themselves, and be completely carbon neutral. And now, they've actually built their own Geothermal Power plant that just became operational! How could this possibly make sense, and is Geothermal really the answer? Especially considering they had to frack the rock, just like oil companies do. Is this is future for all companies that want to be energy independent or another failed experiment by Google? Let's figure this out together!
Chapters
0:00 - Intro
0:37 - The First Geothermal Power Plant
2:39 - The Quest For Carbon Neutrality
5:58 - Fervo Energy
8:07 - Project Red
15:48 - Things Aren't What They Seem
what we'll cover
