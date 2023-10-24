Brave TV - Oct 24, 2023 - BIGGEST Financial Fraud in History - Jesus to be Speaker of House?!









As rising borrowing rates continue to scare buyers away, 53 000 real estate deals were canceled last month - the highest rate in nearly a year.

According to the technology-powered real estate brokerage, 16.3% of U.S. home purchase agreements were canceled in September.

This is the highest percentage of canceled contracts since October 2022, when borrowing rates surpassed 7% for the first time in two decades.

