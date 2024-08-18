BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ARCHIVES REVEAL ₪ (((TROUBLING DETAILS))) OF LEO MAX FRANK CASE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
212 views • 9 months ago

Today should be a national holiday 📆


Jim Conley was instructed by Leo Frank to write those notes; obviously, Leo wasn't covering for Jim - he tried throwing him under a steamroller


It looks like the scumbags are trying to effect a full pardon for the child rapist and murderer, Leo Max Frank


Not while VfB draws breath, will that occur 🥸


He wasn't the first, and he's far from the last; recall Levi Aron, the Butcher of Brooklyn 🪓


Source: https://blogs.weta.org/2015/08/13/leo-frank-case


Thumbnail: https://blogs.weta.org/2015/08/13/leo-frank-case


The Leo Frank Case

The case of Leo Frank had tremendous long-lasting impact on the nation -- leading to the creation of the Anti-Defamation League and reviving the KKK


#KMPRISING 🇺🇲🔥.

Keywords
paradeadlkkkpardonmary phaganbait and switchvfblevi aronleo max frankmulti pronged attackjim conleykmprisinggeorgia peach
