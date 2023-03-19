Pastor John makes a transition from Matthew chapter 24 to the Book of Revelation with a time period of some 60 years in between the two. In a continuation from last week, he points out the game plan of the Devil and that his fiercest attack is against the Bible. When people read from what pastor John calls "bastard versions," God’s truth is polluted and the reader will not really know for sure what sound theological doctrine is.

Getting into the sermon, Pastor John gives an outline about the Book of Revelation, how only Jesus can open the sealed book and who the four horsemen are. He also points out that there will be some Christians killed during this period by the Antichrist forces but Christians will be exempt from the wrath of God because He will seal and protect them from the coming judgments like when He made a difference between the Israelites and the Egyptians and the plagues that came upon them. The same will hold true for believers in Christ during the tribulation period.

Sermon Outline:

https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1197.pdf

Signs of the End Times Part 6B: Final Events

RLJ-1197 -- AUGUST 2, 2009

