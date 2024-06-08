Powerful and highly dramatic video of the assault on a stronghold near the settlement of Ternove. Assault troops from the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Army attack the enemy stronghold. The enemy's grenade launcher opens fire, but our artillery destroys it, and three (!) Storm troopers storm the fortification.

The Ukrainians scatter like cockroaches from the three of our troops, their sprint accompanied by strikes from Russian artillery. They flee, not even paying attention to their own wounded (one can clearly be seen rolling on the ground), to what seemed a safe area where the Russian Storm would not kill them in a firefight. But our artillery leaves them no chance. Three Russian assault troops and the artillery of the 144th Division clear the stronghold, destroying an enemy platoon - that's the arithmetic.