BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UKR Grenade Launcher Opens Fire - RU Artillery Destroys It - 3 Storm Troopers Storm the Fortification
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • 11 months ago

Powerful and highly dramatic video of the assault on a stronghold near the settlement of Ternove. Assault troops from the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Army attack the enemy stronghold. The enemy's grenade launcher opens fire, but our artillery destroys it, and three (!) Storm troopers storm the fortification.

The Ukrainians scatter like cockroaches from the three of our troops, their sprint accompanied by strikes from Russian artillery. They flee, not even paying attention to their own wounded (one can clearly be seen rolling on the ground), to what seemed a safe area where the Russian Storm would not kill them in a firefight. But our artillery leaves them no chance. Three Russian assault troops and the artillery of the 144th Division clear the stronghold, destroying an enemy platoon - that's the arithmetic.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy