51 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

The only science is God's natural law, and he gives human beings with abilities to translate that to end suffering or to allow us all to live happy lives. So, Thriving in Babylon, by Larry Osborne, this book is a beautiful book, so I'm grateful to Larry.

The chapter on humility and wisdom in a godless culture got me through five horrible years being an expert witness in vaccine court as I watched them literally build the, why don't we just call it the spike proteins, the viruses, the poisons that would deliberately kill certain races cultures or maim them and cripple them and bankrupt them.

In the Book of Daniel, I'll just paraphrase that because Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego said we're the best and the brightest, and we won't eat your food. HAHA, so what we're here for today is not only food for thought, but everything in here to edify not only our brains, but our bodies, our hearts and minds, because it's our souls that are being destroyed!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/28/2025

Full presentation at Thrive in ’25: https://rumble.com/v6vhumv-thrive-in-25-judy-mikovits-phd-venice-fl.html

healthnewsfoodbibletruthfaiththoughtsjudy mikovits
