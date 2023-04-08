BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TCR#1016 STEVEN D KELLEY #458 APRIL-6-2023 The Nazi Restrict Act D-Day Ukraine
50 views • 04/08/2023

1.


- Steven D Kelley.
He is an;
ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser, light drive propulsion pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. https://www.truthcatradio.com


He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 PT. Steven's mission is to rid the world of pedophilia and sex slavery in underground bunkers, especially at:
the Getty Museum, LA. 
#OccupyTheGetty_ 
https://truthcats.com/group/occupythegetty


Please be a warrior, start by joining his Telegram group:
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Keywords
naziukrained-dayactstevenrestrictkelleydtcr
